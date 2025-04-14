Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $95,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,083.02. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

