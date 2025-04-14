Legal & General Group Plc Sells 116,444 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $21,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $102.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -609.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

