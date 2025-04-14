Legal & General Group Plc Invests $24.16 Million in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 491,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXNM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

