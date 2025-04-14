Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 912,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $87,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $93,810,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after buying an additional 279,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 167,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 156,793 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

