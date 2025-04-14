Legal & General Group Plc Sells 120,341 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,341 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $23,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

