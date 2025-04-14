Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,075 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $27,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

