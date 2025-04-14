Invesco Ltd. Has $78.84 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 957,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $78,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of CNX opened at $30.60 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

