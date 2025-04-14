Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $24,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $579,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,732,160.21. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Ciena Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

