Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$266.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America set a C$255.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total transaction of C$568,432.59. Also, Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total transaction of C$370,591.65. 69.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$239.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$247.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$237.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$205.67 and a 12 month high of C$260.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

