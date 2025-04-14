Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boralex

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex Announces Dividend

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.82. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$24.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.76%.

Insider Transactions at Boralex

In other Boralex news, Director Patrick Decostre sold 8,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$260,130.00. Also, Director Ricky Fontaine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.