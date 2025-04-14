Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Premium Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$72.57 and a one year high of C$97.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

