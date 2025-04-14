Contrasting Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) and Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) and Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Swiftmerge Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $4.22 billion 5.70 $2.42 billion ($4.12) -25.10 Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A N/A $3.42 million ($0.02) -555.00

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Swiftmerge Acquisition. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Swiftmerge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 6.07% 2.74% 2.08% Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and Swiftmerge Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 3 13 2 2.94 Swiftmerge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus target price of $122.82, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Swiftmerge Acquisition.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Swiftmerge Acquisition on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.