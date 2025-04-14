Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,138 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 81.0% during the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEC stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

