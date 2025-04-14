Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Price Performance
UEC stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.