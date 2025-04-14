Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Target Price at $2.45

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. Ambev has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. Research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Ambev by 47.7% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 66,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 3,547,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 876,661 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 140,446.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 230,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 230,332 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

