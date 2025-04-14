BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) vs. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Financial Comparison

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) and BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eastern Bankshares and BV Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 BV Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.01%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than BV Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and BV Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $731.51 million 4.16 $119.56 million $0.67 21.28 BV Financial $37.70 million 3.91 $11.72 million $1.09 12.75

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. BV Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and BV Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 11.07% 6.02% 0.85% BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats BV Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BV Financial

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.