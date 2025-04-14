Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPB. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Turning Point Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $72.54.
Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 14.15%.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
See Also
