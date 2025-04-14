Reviewing Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) and Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $22.65 billion N/A 9.30 Companhia Paranaense de Energia Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.87

Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia. Companhia Paranaense de Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

59.0% of shares of all “Electric Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Electric Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s rivals have a beta of -1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 88.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia rivals beat Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

