Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$83.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE GIL opened at C$57.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$44.23 and a twelve month high of C$79.11. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total value of C$114,234.28. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total value of C$7,808,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,144 shares of company stock worth $8,568,586. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

