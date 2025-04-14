Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 3,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kohl’s by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

