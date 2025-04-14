Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $0.97 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 4.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

