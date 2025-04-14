Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKTX opened at $1.07 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.
About Akari Therapeutics
