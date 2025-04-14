StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.30. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

