InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in InspireMD by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in InspireMD by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

