Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Stock Up 3.1 %

LNN stock opened at $127.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.72. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 19,611.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lindsay by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

