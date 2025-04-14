Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 3.8 %

MCHX opened at $1.38 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 69,197 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,391,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,186.25. This trade represents a 5.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

