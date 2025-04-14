Comparing Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sarepta Therapeutics 0 5 18 1 2.83

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,377.08%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $161.83, indicating a potential upside of 217.12%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

16.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -191.22% Sarepta Therapeutics 7.43% 11.00% 3.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Sarepta Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$42.77 million ($1.33) -0.21 Sarepta Therapeutics $1.90 billion 2.60 -$535.98 million $2.28 22.38

Cellectar Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. Cellectar Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sarepta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats Cellectar Biosciences on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Hansa Biopharma; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

