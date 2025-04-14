Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 24,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 29,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

