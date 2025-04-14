Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
