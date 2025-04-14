StockNews.com Downgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $868.41 million, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

