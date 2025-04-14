StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.96. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYPR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.24% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

