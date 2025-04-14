Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £130,400 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy bought 40,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £130,400 ($170,613.63).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Ken Murphy purchased 37 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £137.27 ($179.60).

On Friday, February 14th, Ken Murphy acquired 35 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £138.25 ($180.88).

On Friday, January 17th, Ken Murphy bought 38 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($180.98).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 323.67 ($4.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 358.65. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 277.50 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 398.10 ($5.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesco ( LON:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

