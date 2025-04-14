Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £9,684.84 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 33,396 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £9,684.84 ($12,671.52).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Thomas Spain sold 94,036 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £30,091.52 ($39,371.35).

On Friday, March 7th, Thomas Spain sold 82,200 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £26,304 ($34,415.81).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Thomas Spain bought 46,400 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £14,848 ($19,426.93).

On Thursday, February 20th, Thomas Spain sold 229,908 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £55,177.92 ($72,194.06).

On Monday, February 10th, Thomas Spain sold 17,965 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £4,311.60 ($5,641.24).

On Friday, February 7th, Thomas Spain sold 218,255 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £48,016.10 ($62,823.63).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Thomas Spain sold 45,576 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £11,394 ($14,907.76).

On Thursday, January 30th, Thomas Spain sold 10,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £2,200 ($2,878.45).

On Monday, January 27th, Thomas Spain sold 119,824 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £26,361.28 ($34,490.75).

On Monday, January 20th, Thomas Spain sold 38,690 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £9,285.60 ($12,149.16).

Staffline Group Trading Down 2.6 %

STAF stock opened at GBX 28.24 ($0.37) on Monday. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a market capitalization of £36.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.