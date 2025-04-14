BioSig Technologies (BSGM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect BioSig Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

BSGM opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

