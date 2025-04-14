Bank First (BFC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Bank First to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect Bank First to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank First Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.31. Bank First has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bank First

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Bank First news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $309,782.45. This trade represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,440. The trade was a 23.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

