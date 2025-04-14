Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ORIS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 15th. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 17th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ORIS opened at $0.96 on Monday. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $56.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.