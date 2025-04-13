Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) & South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Financial Contrast

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Plains GP pays out 286.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Bow is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plains GP and South Bow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 1 3 2 1 2.43 South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23

Earnings & Valuation

Plains GP currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. South Bow has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Plains GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plains GP is more favorable than South Bow.

This table compares Plains GP and South Bow”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $50.07 billion 0.07 $103.00 million $0.53 33.72 South Bow $2.12 billion 2.28 $385.21 million $1.85 12.57

South Bow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plains GP. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Plains GP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP 0.21% 0.70% 0.36% South Bow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Plains GP beats South Bow on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. It engages in the loading and unloading services at terminals; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

