Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 4.0 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 2,449,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,930. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after buying an additional 2,424,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 796,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

