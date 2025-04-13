Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Disco stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Disco alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Disco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $19.27. 376,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,802. Disco Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Disco ( OTCMKTS:DSCSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Disco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Disco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Disco

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Disco

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.