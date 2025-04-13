Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 3/19/2025.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 890,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3,053.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 298,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

