NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Head to Head Contrast

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group 31.86% 12.04% 6.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextMart and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trip.com Group 0 0 10 1 3.09

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $77.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.84%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than NextMart.

NextMart has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextMart and Trip.com Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group $53.29 billion 0.66 $1.40 billion $3.49 15.68

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats NextMart on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

