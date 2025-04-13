Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tri Pointe Homes stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 248,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3,491.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 61,690 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

