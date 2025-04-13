Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,283. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $5,851,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

