Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 61,938 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.