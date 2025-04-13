HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ HCP remained flat at $34.78 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,190,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,086,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 803,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,933,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 695,729 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,697,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1,512.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

