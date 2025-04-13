Promising Oil Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar, ConocoPhillips, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies that are engaged in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of crude oil and its by-products. Their market value is often influenced by global oil prices, geopolitical events, and changing supply and demand dynamics in the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.05. 22,869,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,212,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $785.78. 2,102,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $875.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $973.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.96. 8,602,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,790. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,986. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.97 and its 200-day moving average is $367.17. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

COP stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,231,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,038. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

