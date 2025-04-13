Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 13th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that focus on the design, development, and commercialization of nanoscale materials, devices, and technologies. These firms apply principles of nanoscience to innovate across sectors such as medicine, electronics, and materials science, offering investors exposure to cutting-edge technological advancements at the atomic and molecular level. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,680. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,000. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034. The firm has a market cap of $275.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Recommended Stories