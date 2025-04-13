Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,662 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

