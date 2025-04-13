Reviewing Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Lexaria Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 241.16 -$363.88 million N/A N/A Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lexaria Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lifezone Metals and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.15%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Summary

Lexaria Bioscience beats Lifezone Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

