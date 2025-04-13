Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

