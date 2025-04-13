Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $235.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.14 and a 200 day moving average of $232.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

